KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in south Kansas City Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Kansas City police were called to the the 6400 block of Manchester for a reported shooting. There officers located an adult man inside an apartment building with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released any additional information on a potential suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.