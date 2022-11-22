KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a double shooting on Kansas City’s eastside.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting at East 27th and Prospect Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.
The shooting scene is near the department’s East Patrol Campus.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.
