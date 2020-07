KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting in the Northland.

Police were called to the area of N.E. 48th Street and N. White Ave. shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims are expected to survive, according to police.

No information has been released on a possible suspect.

This story is developing.