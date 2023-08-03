KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in east Kansas City Thursday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. Kansas City police were called to the area of 18th Street and Askew Avenue for shooting. There officers found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in an open lot area outside a vehicle.

When EMS arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene. KCPD has not yet identified the victim.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect or information on what may have lead up to the shooting.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has more information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.