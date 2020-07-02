Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting near 27th and Chestnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of E 27th and Chestnut Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. on a call about shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man’s body in between some houses. According to police, the man had been shot to death.

Witnesses told police that a suspect left the scene in a green Pontiac.

Police were later able to find that vehicle and take a suspect into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward in the case.