KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Police said the deadly incident happened near East 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue just before 4 p.m. This is the city’s 38th homicide of 2022, according to KCPD crime statistics.

Information is limited so far, but police continue to investigate. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.