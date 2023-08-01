KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in south Kansas City Tuesday.

Just after 3 a.m. officers were called to the area of 60th Street and Indiana Avenue. There police found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds inside a home.

When EMS arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say three adults were inside the residence when shots came from outside the home and hit the man.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim. Police have not provided any additional information about a potential suspect or what may have lead up to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip on the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.