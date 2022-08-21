KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide late Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a possible crime scene near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue around 4 p.m.

Investigators said they found the body of a male victim in the area of some apartments and down the street from the Veterans Community Project.

Police have not released any additional information about the homicide at this time.

