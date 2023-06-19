KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after an argument escalated into a deadly shooting.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday night officers were called to the area of 13th Street and Askew Avenue for a reported shooting. Once on scene, police found 39-year-old Darryl G. Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews transported Brown to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead on Sunday, June 18.

Police located and detained two subjects of interest at the scene. Officers say the shooting happened outside the home when Brown and the two suspects got into an argument that escalated to shots being fired.

Police have not publicly identified the two subjects of interest, but said they were charged while in custody by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or anonymously submit information through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.