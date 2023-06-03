KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating an early morning homicide near T-Mobile center.

Witnesses called 911 around 1:30 a.m. after hearing gunfire near 16th Street and Grand Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot injuries. The victim later died at a hospital.

Detectives closed Grand Boulevard in both directions overnight as they searched for evidence. It has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and hasn’t already spoken to officers is asked to call police, or provide information about the shooting by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.