Kansas City police investigate impairment after pedestrian hit on roadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 40-year-old Kansas City man hit by a vehicle late Monday night is in serious, but stable condition.

According to police, a Honda sedan traveling west on Independence Avenue and struck the man who was crossing the street west of Montgall Avenue at about 11:22 p.m.

Police say the driver stopped for a short period of time and drove away westbound. The 28-year-old Kansas City woman was then stopped by police on I-35 near Charlotte Street and taken into custody.

KCPD is investigating impairment of the 28-year-old.

