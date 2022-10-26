The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting with US Marshals agents. (Photo by Monica Castro/FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after US Marshals shot someone Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near East 35th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

The US Marshal’s Service confirmed the shooting and said agents were looking for a federal fugitive at the time of the shooting.

The Kansas City Police Department also responded to the area following the shooting. The department said it is working to provide additional information about the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

