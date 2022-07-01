KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a late-morning shooting that injured at one person.

Officers responded to the shooting at Cleveland Avenue and East Gregory Boulevard, near a bus stop and two convenience stores.

Police said the victim suffered severe injuries and may not survive.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and looking for the person responsible.

