KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a late-morning shooting that injured at one person.
Officers responded to the shooting at Cleveland Avenue and East Gregory Boulevard, near a bus stop and two convenience stores.
Police said the victim suffered severe injuries and may not survive.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and looking for the person responsible.
