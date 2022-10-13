KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a suspicious death Thursday after finding a man dead.

Officers were called out to the area of 62nd Street and Tracy Avenue for a reported cutting around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man dead.

Details about what led up to the man’s death were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

