KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are working to find the people accused of specifically targeting the Hispanic community in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast.

The department said detectives with the robbery unit are investigating the crimes, but the department needs the help of the public.

Detectives ask anyone who is a victim of a recent crime there, or knows a victim, to call 911 to report it. They also ask people to pick up the phone and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

The department said it has resources and language interpreters available to help anyone file a police report.