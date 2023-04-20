KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Ruskin High School likely noticed extra police as they arrived at class Thursday morning.

The Hickman Mills School District said it asked for extra security after a someone made a threat involving the high school on social media.

The district says it is working with the Kansas City Police Department to locate the person who made the threat.

According to the school’s principal, investigators determined there is no danger to the safety of students or staff at Ruskin High School.

The school’s principal sent the following email to guardians Wednesday evening.

As the principal of Ruskin High School, I take all threats made against the safety of our students and staff seriously. Our school, along with Kansas City Police Department, has been investigating a social media incident. It has been determined that there is no danger to the safety of our students or staff members. Because we take all incidents seriously, we will also have additional police presence on our campus tomorrow, April 20, 2023. We appreciate our continued partnership with the Kanas City Police Department to keep each student, staff, visitor, and volunteer safe. Please know that we are also focused on providing additional support and resources as necessary, including school counselors to help students and staff cope with their thoughts and feelings. I hope this communication has been helpful to you and your family. Please know that our goal is to provide a successful learning experience each day in a safe and caring environment. Dr. Ernest Fields, Ruskin High School Principal