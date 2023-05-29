KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two homicides that happened overnight Sunday and Monday of the holiday weekend.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to E. 51st Street and Park Avenue on a report of sounds of gunshots. The call was upgraded to a shooting shortly after.

When officers arrived, police located a man lying in the street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man’s life, but EMS declared the man dead when they arrived on scene.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed.

KCPD is still investigating what led up to this deadly shooting, and detectives do not have any suspect information available at this time.

Two hours later, just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Kansas City police were called to the area of E. 52nd Street and Walrond Avenue, less than a mile away, for a reported medical call.

As officers were headed to the scene, it was upgraded to a reported dead body. Police located a man suffering from unknown trauma inside a home.

Officers rendered first aid, but EMS arrived and declared the man deceased.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of this case but are considering it a homicide at this time. KCPD said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.