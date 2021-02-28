Kansas City Police investigating a third homicide Sunday morning at Armour and Gillham

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a third homicide Sunday morning.

Officers reported to a shooting just before 10 a.m. at an apartment building at Armour and Gillham.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who was pronounced dead.

Police are talking to potential witnesses and processing the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are also investigating a shooting earlier Sunday that left one person dead and another person injured.

Another homicide was reported Sunday at the Holiday apartments at 115 NW Harlem.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.