Kansas City Police investigating after 1 person shot and killed near 36th and Olive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:45 p.m. near East 36th Street and Olive Street. When they arrived on scene they found a man dead inside a home.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police tell FOX4 two other shooting victims arrived at an area hospital but it is unknown if it is related to the recent homicide.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Detectives are working on speaking with witnesses and find out what led to the shooting.

This marks the city’s 69th homicide for 2021 compared to 83 at this time last year.

Just arrived at scene. Multiple officers here and crime scene tape up. Will tweet info as we get it. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/78E95YmOXu — Russell Colburn (@RColburnnews) June 15, 2021

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

