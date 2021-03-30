Kansas City police investigating after ATV stolen from boy with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after an ATV was taken from a boy with autism.

Lincoln and his father, Joe Boyer, are from Michigan, but they came to Kansas to buy an ATV.

Monday night, they stayed at a hotel in Kansas City, and when they woke up Tuesday morning, Lincoln’s ATV was gone, stolen from the parking garage.

Boyer said riding is the only thing that has brought Lincoln out of his shell and got him to communicate. He said Lincoln has even won a state championship for it, so he’s devastated.

“It leaves a hole in my heard, but it’s not going to stop us from riding together,” he said. “We will find a way to get things going on the right track.”

Boyer said the design of this particular ATV makes it easier for Lincoln to use.

Anyone with information on the ATV is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department.

