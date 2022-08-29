KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Monday night.

Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Kessler Park off Wabash Avenue.

A park-goer was passing through the main road before seeing a man unresponsive on the ground, just off the road.

Officers and emergency services declared the victim dead at the scene. Since the injuries, along with the cause of death are unknown, detectives called for homicide investigators to conduct a suspicious death investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

