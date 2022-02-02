KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night as a homicide.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Crystal Avenue.

The person who called in the shooting told police they saw a vehicle in a parking lot just off the road and believed it may be stuck. They stopped to help but then realized the person inside the vehicle was unresponsive and called police.

When officers arrived on scene they located the male victim inside the vehicle and who had appeared to be shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Detectives are currently looking for witnesses and looking for evidence hoping to give detectives an idea what may have led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.