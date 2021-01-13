Kansas City police investigating after man found shot to death inside vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Thompson Avenue and Gladstone Boulevard. No victim was found, but they did find evidence of a crime scene.

A short time later, the Kansas City Fire Department and EMS responded to a separate call near Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue where someone flagged them down and reported someone in their vehicle had been shot. The adult male victim in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

The victim has not been identified.

Detectives are looking for video evidence and witnesses and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

No suspect information is available at this time.

KCPD said this is the seventh homicide in Kansas City for 2021.