Kansas City Police investigating after man killed in late night shooting at 40th and Willow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death late Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting just after 11 p.m. in the area of E. 40th and Willow Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Witnesses stated they heard an argument and then the sound of shots.

No suspect information is available at this time and no suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.