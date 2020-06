Homicide scene near 16th and Elmwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city’s east side Monday evening.

The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Elmwood Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

When officers responded, they found one man dead of a gunshot wound.

The victim has not yet been identified and no suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.