Kansas City police investigating after man shot to death near Swope Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night in the Swope Park area.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. near E. 70th Street and Agnes Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male in his teens who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He has not been identified and no suspect information has been provided at this time.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.