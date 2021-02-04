Kansas City Police investigating after one person killed in shooting near 82nd and Lydia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a double shooting Thursday that has left a man dead and a woman injured.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. near East 82nd Street and Lydia Avenue where a man and a woman were shot inside a house.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim was reported to have critical injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

