Kansas City police investigating after man, shot, killed near 60th and Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating after one person was shot and killed Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. near E. 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found a man outside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

One person, possibly connected with the incident, has been taken into custody.

This is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

