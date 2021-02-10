Kansas City Police investigating after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. near E. 68th and Cleveland Ave.
Officers say one male victim was reported to have injuries believed to be life-threatening.
The front porch of the home was on fire when first responders arrived. The Kansas City Fire Department was able to put the fire out quickly.
No suspect information is available at this time.
FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new details become available.
Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.