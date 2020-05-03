Kansas City police investigating after shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Sunday morning has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City police responded to the shooting just before 5 a.m. near East 80th and Michigan, just east of The Paseo.

When officers arrived on scene they located a woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in critical condition.

Detectives are working to get a suspect description and are searching for any witnesses.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.