Kansas City police investigating after disturbance at Northland Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating following a disturbance at the Walmart located off N. Boardwalk Avenue Monday night.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. and was initially reported as an “active shooter” call.

Detectives were working to determine if the shots were fired inside or outside the store but later learned no shots were actually fired.

Police tell FOX4 a suspect has been taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.