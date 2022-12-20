Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Ward Parkway Shopping Center.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene Tuesday night after shots were fired near Ward Parkway Center.

The shots fired call was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near Ward Parkway and State Line Road.

Multiple people could be seen being evacuated from the the shopping center.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

