Kansas City police investigating after three people found dead inside house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people found dead inside a Kansas City house late on Thursday have detectives looking for clues, police were first called around 9 p.m.

Kansas City police are still at the scene in the 3200 block of Woodland on Friday morning, which is just west of 71 Highway and Linwood. They haven’t released many details about what happened, but say officers first responded when a concerned family member called 911 after not hearing from the victims.

Officers found three adults with unknown injuries, they were declared dead at the scene. Their relationships to one another, gender and other details haven’t been released yet.

