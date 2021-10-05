Kansas City police investigating after three shot near 50th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting Tuesday in which two of the victims are in critical condition.

Police said the shooting happened near East 50th Street and Prospect Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

The other victim has non-life threatening injuries. All three victims arrived at a Kansas City hospital in a private vehicle.

Police have not released any details of what led up to the shooting or suspect information yet. FOX4 is working to gather more information and will update this story.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.