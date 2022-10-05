KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating following a reported armed carjacking Wednesday morning at a Kansas City, Missouri high school.

Just after 10 p.m. school resource officers at Northeast High School were informed of an armed carjacking in the school parking lot.

The victim told officers that a man came up to her with a gun and stole her vehicle.

KCPD said officers were able to find the stolen vehicle and a police chase began.

One person in the stolen vehicle took off near E. 51st Street and Chestnut Avenue, according to police.

Three others were taken into custody near E. 74th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

