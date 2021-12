KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Christmas Day.

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. near Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and found a man dead in an abandoned vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any suspect information or details of what led up to the shooting as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is the city’s 152nd homicide in 2021.