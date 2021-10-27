Kansas City police investigating deadly crash near 82nd & Troost Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m.

Police said Troost Avenue is closed to traffic in both directions between E. 81st Street and E. 82nd Terrace at this time while officers investigate the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

Other injuries or the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.