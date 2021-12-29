Kansas City police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash at apartment complex

Kansas City, Missouri police are on the scene investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash December 29, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

Police responded to the incident just after 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 10500 block of E. 42nd Street. This is just east of the Truman Sports Complex.

When officers arrived on scene they found a person who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene. No description of the vehicle or suspect has been released.

The investigating is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.