Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting near Independence and Monroe on Sunday morning.

KCPD confirmed the shooting, which happened before 9 a.m., but don’t have many further details yet about the victim or any potential suspect. FOX4 is headed to that scene to gather more information.

According to the daily homicide analysis, this is the city’s record 155th homicide, and each subsequent 2020 homicide will set a new record beyond the previous mark set in 1993.

KCPD says a man was shot and killed this morning at Monroe & Independence Ave.



Kansas City went 11 days without a homicide.@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/w7LYhec6WZ — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) November 1, 2020