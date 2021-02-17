2 dead following triple shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a triple shooting Wednesday that has left two people dead.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace.

When officers arrived on scene they located three people who had been shot inside a townhome.

Two of the victims, a man and a woman were declared dead at the scene. The third victim was taken to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

A person believed to be connected with the incident has been identified. Police say detectives are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

