KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday night that has left one person dead.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at the Woodbridge Apartments in the area of W. 35th Street and Wyoming Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found the shooting victim inside an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No name has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence or witnesses to try and learn what may have led up to the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.