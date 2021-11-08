Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting Monday night near 56th and Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating the city’s second homicide of the day Monday night.

Police responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. near 56th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

At the scene police located a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are also investigating a homicide Monday night at the Brush Creek Tower apartments near Woodland Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

No suspect information has been provided as police begin their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.