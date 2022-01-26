Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting near 10th and Olive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police detectives are investigating the city’s latest homicide Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. near 10th Street and Olive Street.

When officers arrived they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No suspect description has been released.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

