KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night at a Kansas City, Missouri gas station.

The shooting was reported just before 9:20 p.m. in the area of E. 10th Street and Locust Street.

Police dispatch tell FOX4 the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The name of the victim or information on a possible suspect have not been released at this time.

Detectives are working the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to learn what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

