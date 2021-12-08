Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting near 27th and Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in an alley between Askew Avenue and Bales Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man unresponsive near the alleyway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to KCPD.

Detectives are in the area looking for witnesses and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates coming up on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.