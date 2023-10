KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Police got a call about a shooting at 56th and Park around 10:00 p.m. Thursday, according to KCPD.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene. As of Friday morning, there has not been any information released about any suspects.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.