Kansas City police investigating after woman found dead from shooting near 82nd and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead following a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in a Family Dollar parking lot.

Police responded to the incident just after 1:30 p.m. near East 82nd and Troost. At the scene, officers located the female victim on the ground near a vehicle in the parking lot who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives remain on scene investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Any tip leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.