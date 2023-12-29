KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday night.

The shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Lyon Avenue and Hardesty Avenue in the city’s old Historic Northeast neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man unresponsive in the street next to a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

This marks Kansas City’s 180th homicide of 2023, breaking the 2020 record for the city’s deadliest year.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to learn what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

