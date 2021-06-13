Kansas City Police investigating after woman shot and killed near Spruce Ave. and Linwood Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting around 10 a.m. near Spruce Avenue and Linwood Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene they found a woman dead inside a residence.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are actively working the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
This is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspect is in custody and KCPD does not have any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
