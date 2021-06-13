Kansas City Police investigating after woman shot and killed near Spruce Ave. and Linwood Blvd.

Kansas City Police are on the scene of a homicide Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the 4300 block of Linwood Boulevard. (FOX4 Photo/Alex Bruns)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 a.m. near Spruce Avenue and Linwood Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene they found a woman dead inside a residence.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are actively working the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect is in custody and KCPD does not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

