KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon that has left one person dead.

The incident was reported just after 2:20 p.m. at the Shell gas station off East U.S. Highway 40, just east of S. Noland Road.

When KCPD officers arrived on scene they located a man inside the gas station unresponsive and suffering from apparent bodily trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person possibly connected with the incident is in custody and police say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

Police said circumstances surrounding the homicide appear to be the result of an argument.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and to speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This marks the 100th homicide for Kansas City for 2023.